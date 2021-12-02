Qt Creator 6 released

For CMake projects we removed the special Headers nodes and in turn improved the way our CMake support handles header files that are mentioned in target sources. The preferred way is to add headers to target sources, which helps Qt Creator and other tools like Clazy to do the right thing. The File System view and Files in All Project Directories Locator filter and advanced search can be used in other cases. For details check out the Qt Creator 6 - CMake update blog post.